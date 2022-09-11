Gather Market Capitalization Achieves $983,319.81 (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Gather has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gather has a market cap of $983,319.81 and $144,271.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,621.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00066498 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00075197 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

