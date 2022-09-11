Gates Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 940,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,532,000. Consensus Cloud Solutions comprises about 1.7% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCSI traded up 0.73 on Friday, hitting 48.33. 82,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,676. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 52.15.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The business had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 94.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

CCSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

