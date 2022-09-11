Gates Capital Management Inc. Makes New $180.74 Million Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,966,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,743,000. Fortive accounts for 5.5% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,170. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.