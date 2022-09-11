Gates Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,031,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146,643 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 3.5% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of VICI Properties worth $114,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $6,493,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in VICI Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,275,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,078 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 74.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,921.1% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter.

VICI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 3,650,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 142.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

