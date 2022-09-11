Galileo PTC Ltd Has $1.26 Billion Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Galileo PTC Ltd lowered its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,728,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for approximately 22.6% of Galileo PTC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Galileo PTC Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,257,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TenCore Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,917,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,874,000 after buying an additional 106,186 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,864,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,819,000 after buying an additional 2,347,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

NYSE DASH opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.24.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.