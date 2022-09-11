G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $12.40 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,311 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,000. Five9 makes up approximately 2.9% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Five9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Five9 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Five9 by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 16.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,755.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,927 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $91.45. 1,053,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,393. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

