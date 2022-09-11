G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 3,233 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Camtek worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,473,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 77.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 65,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. Barclays lowered Camtek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.75 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

