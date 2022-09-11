G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,832 shares during the quarter. Clearfield makes up 3.5% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Clearfield worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLFD. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clearfield by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clearfield by 60.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 14.2% during the first quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 395,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.47. The stock had a trading volume of 204,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,648. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $130.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $514,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,873,078.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $514,881.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,023 shares of company stock worth $4,970,719 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

