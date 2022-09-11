G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Reduces Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,938 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,659,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,864,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. 1,376,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,811. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.95. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

