G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe makes up approximately 2.3% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 669,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 657,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 122.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cantaloupe news, COO Ravi Venkatesan bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,021.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 463,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $361.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.