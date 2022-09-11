G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases 129,343 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,343 shares during the quarter. KnowBe4 makes up 1.6% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of KnowBe4 worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth about $66,205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in KnowBe4 by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,887 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KNBE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 17,624 shares of company stock valued at $325,713 over the last ninety days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KnowBe4 stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 603,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,080. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 393.68 and a beta of 0.37. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

