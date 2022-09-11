G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Invests $2.94 Million in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SailPoint Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL remained flat at $65.24 during trading on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.19 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

