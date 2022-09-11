G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Decreases Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,750 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLYW. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 177.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after buying an additional 675,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

FLYW stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 772,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $93,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $307,128.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,401,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,512,831. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

