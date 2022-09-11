G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires 15,200 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up 1.9% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $11.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.70. 5,659,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,668. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 213.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,688 shares of company stock valued at $47,924,311. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.