G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 805,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,304. The company has a market cap of $895.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $28,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $8,968,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $2,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

