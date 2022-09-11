FY2026 EPS Estimates for Sanofi Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $5.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.95. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.80 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Sanofi by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 142,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 114,399 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

