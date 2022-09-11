FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Internet Initiative Japan in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Internet Initiative Japan’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IIJIY opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. Internet Initiative Japan has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.34.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan ( OTCMKTS:IIJIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.48 million.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

Featured Stories

