Fundamenta (FMTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $191.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $18,468.72 and $191.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00777617 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00014684 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019866 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Fundamenta
Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,105,833 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,717 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Fundamenta
Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.