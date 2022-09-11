Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,771,458 shares of company stock worth $58,623,110 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

