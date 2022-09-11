Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 2.7% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $79,750,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 90.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 5,488,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,610. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

