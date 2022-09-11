Formation Fi (FORM) Achieves Market Cap of $243,999.30

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $243,999.30 and approximately $88,282.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,540.60 or 1.00148409 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi (CRYPTO:FORM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2021. Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi. Formation Fi’s official website is formation.fi.

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

According to CryptoCompare, “LoTerra is a gaming platform completely decentralized and open-sourced. The ecosystem is entirely managed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) which governs the games thanks to a system of votes according to the possibilities authorized by the smart contract.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Formation Fi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Formation Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.