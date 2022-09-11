First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $172.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.74.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $139.91.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,083,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in First Solar by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 34,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after buying an additional 95,894 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

