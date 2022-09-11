FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.0498

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $30.42 million and $5.61 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00012665 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000706 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000058 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 811,881,866 coins and its circulating supply is 610,775,291 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain. While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies. FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

