Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives $29.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

FRRVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Ferrovial Price Performance

FRRVY opened at $25.23 on Friday. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

