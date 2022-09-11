FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $308.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $312.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FDX. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.35.

FedEx Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.73. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

