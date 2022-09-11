FastSwap (FAST) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

FastSwap (FAST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. FastSwap has a market capitalization of $136.63 and $35,725.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FastSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FastSwap has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FastSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,703.72 or 1.00241578 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036610 BTC.

About FastSwap

FAST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2021. FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.finance/#.

FastSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FastSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FastSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FastSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FastSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.