Farmland Protocol Price Down 18% This Week (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Farmland Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $95,972.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Farmland Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Farmland Protocol has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Farmland Protocol

Farmland Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi. The official website for Farmland Protocol is www.farmland.finance.

Buying and Selling Farmland Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Farmland is a decentralized cross-chain platform for DeFi farming and profit distribution.It applies innovative blockchain interoperability, smart aggregation, distribution technology, and DAO governance.TelegramWhitepaper”

