Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.00. 1,961,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,651. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

