Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,057 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 230.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MQY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 122,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,285. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

