Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,361 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.1% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in Target by 10.6% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

