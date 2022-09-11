Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $712,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VNQ traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,129,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,209. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

