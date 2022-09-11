Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.44. 949,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

