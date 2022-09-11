Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 286 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.65. 3,176,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

