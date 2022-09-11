Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $75.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,981.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,886. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,898.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2,051.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

