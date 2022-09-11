Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,670 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $249.92. 950,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.18. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

