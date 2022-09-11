Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

EVRI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EVRI opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Everi has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Everi will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,619,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,848 shares of company stock valued at $613,536. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 214,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 63.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 114,584 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 34,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.