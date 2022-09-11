Evercore ISI Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

