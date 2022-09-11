Etherland (ELAND) One Day Volume Tops $439.00

Etherland (ELAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Etherland has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Etherland has a market capitalization of $204,369.51 and approximately $439.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.15 or 0.99878889 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Etherland Profile

Etherland (ELAND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken. The official website for Etherland is www.elandatlas.com.

Buying and Selling Etherland

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherland using one of the exchanges listed above.

