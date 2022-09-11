Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$8.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.94. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$11.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$840.87 million and a PE ratio of -222.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

