Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Equinix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX stock traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $657.89. 215,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,494. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $687.70. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $873.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.