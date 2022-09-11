EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) is Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up 2.2% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of EQT worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of EQT opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

