Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,500 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Enphys Acquisition were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,809,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphys Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NFYS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,032. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Enphys Acquisition Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

