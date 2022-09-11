Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 5.2% of Blackstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $2,066,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 13,895,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,552,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 73.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

