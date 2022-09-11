Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embecta will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

