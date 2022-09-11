Electra Protocol (XEP) Market Cap Hits $8.24 Million

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $46,397.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electra Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,540.60 or 1.00148409 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

XEP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,533,681,606 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Electra Protocol is a decentralized, open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency project that is lightning fast at near-zero fees. It aims to create a global payment ecosystem with several relevant features for businesses and consumers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.