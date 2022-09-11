Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Mass Ave Global Inc.

Mass Ave Global Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 608.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,602 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for about 5.1% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Elastic worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 199.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,934. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.85.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

