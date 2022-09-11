Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Mass Ave Global Inc.

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Mass Ave Global Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) by 608.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,602 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for about 5.1% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Elastic worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 199.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Trading Up 6.1 %

Elastic stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,934. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.