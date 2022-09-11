Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE DEA opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 733,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 50,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

