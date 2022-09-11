E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. E.Merge Technology Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.93% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ETAC remained flat at $10.06 on Friday. 48,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,029. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.