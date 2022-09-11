DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 179,425 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in DZS were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DZS by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DZS by 15.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DZS by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DZS during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the first quarter worth about $412,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZSI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 76,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. DZS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DZSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

