Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at $124,753.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

